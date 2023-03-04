Watch The National Deliver “Tropic Morning News” On The Tonight Show

Watch The National Deliver “Tropic Morning News” On The Tonight Show

News March 4, 2023 12:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Next month, the National will release their new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein. In the lead-up to release, last night the band stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play the album’s lead single, “Tropic Morning News.” It’s the phrase Matt Berninger’s wife and co-lyricist Carin Besser invented to describe doomscrolling on social media. When the National released “Tropic Morning News” in January, Berniger expanded on that concept: “The idea of referring to the darkness of the news in such a light way unlocked something in me. It became a song about having a hard time expressing yourself, and trying to connect with someone when the noise of the world is drowning out any potential for conversation.”

Watch the National play “Tropic Morning News” on Fallon below.

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out 4/28 on 4AD.

