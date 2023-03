Last year, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released five new albums, and of course they are not slowing down, as they made abundantly clear in our recent cover story with the band. The Australian rockers are currently on tour in Europe, and yesterday they played in Tilburg, Netherlands, where they debuted a new song that’s called “Gila Monster,” or at least that’s how it’s being referred to right now. Check it out below.