At the end of the month, Barrie is releasing a new EP called 5K, whose songs are meant to keep you company while on a run. We’ve already heard “Races” from it, and today we’re getting “Empty,” which closes out the EP with a burst of dreamy realizations: “I like to be so like-minded/ I like to be reminded/ Like an unproven science/ Gotta look what’s behind it,” Barrie Lindsay intones in the song’s closing lines.

“‘Empty’ is me reflecting on and getting angry about how so many of my thoughts aren’t my own; it’s a mix of taste and ideas printed on my brain by my culture, my upbringing, people around me while in any impressionable age,” Barrie said in a statement. “I’ve been trying to take back ownership of my thoughts, and access what I actually think and feel. I have to take responsibility for the things inside my head.”

Check it out below.

SXSW LIVE DATES:

Tue 3/14 – Paste x Women That Rock @ Cheer Up Charlies [4:15 PM]

Tue 3/14 – House Johnson @ 907 E 39th St [9:00 PM]

Wed 3/15 – Paste @ High Noon [1:20 PM]

Wed 3/15 – Academy Fight Songs @ Mohawk [12:10 AM]

Thu 3/16 – FLOODfest @ Mohawk [1:30 PM]

Thu 3/16 – Qobuz @ KMFA Event Space [3:30 PM]

Thu 3/16 – Gorilla vs. Bear x Luminelle @ Las Perlas [9:00 PM]

Fri 3/17 – KUTX Morning Broadcast @ Scholz Garten [7:00 AM]

Fri 3/17 – Winspear x POND x Luminelle @ Cheer Up Charlies [4:30 PM]

Sat 3/18 – Consequence x Brooklyn Bowl @ Empire Control Room [3:00 PM]

The 5K EP is out 3/31 via Winspear.