About a year ago, the Brooklyn-based indie-popper Barrie Lindsay released the album Barbara. Since then, Barrie has dropped a bunch of individual tracks: “Nocturne Interlude,” “Unholy Appetite,” “Doesn’t Really Matter.” Today, Barrie announces plans to follow Barbara with a new EP called 5K.

Barrie is a runner, and they recorded 5K specifically to be something that people could listen to while running. In a press release, Barrie says, “The music felt like a good arc for running. I want this music to be good company; steady and light enough. It’s literal, and it’s metaphorical; this EP is meant to be your running partner for whatever form of 5K you’re doing.”

Today, Barrie shares the new song “Races.” It’s a soft, shimmering murmur that lasts just over two minutes, and it’s got backup vocals from Barrie’s partner and frequent collaborator Gabby Smith, who records as Gabby’s World. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nocturne Interlude”

02 “Races”

03 “Unholy Appetite”

04 “Ghost World”

05 “Empty”

TOUR DATES:

2/09 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

3/20-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

The 5K EP is out 3/31 on Winspear. Pre-order it here.