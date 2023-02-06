Barrie – “Races”

New Music February 6, 2023 9:08 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Barrie – “Races”

New Music February 6, 2023 9:08 AM By Tom Breihan
0

About a year ago, the Brooklyn-based indie-popper Barrie Lindsay released the album Barbara. Since then, Barrie has dropped a bunch of individual tracks: “Nocturne Interlude,” “Unholy Appetite,” “Doesn’t Really Matter.” Today, Barrie announces plans to follow Barbara with a new EP called 5K.

Barrie is a runner, and they recorded 5K specifically to be something that people could listen to while running. In a press release, Barrie says, “The music felt like a good arc for running. I want this music to be good company; steady and light enough. It’s literal, and it’s metaphorical; this EP is meant to be your running partner for whatever form of 5K you’re doing.”

Today, Barrie shares the new song “Races.” It’s a soft, shimmering murmur that lasts just over two minutes, and it’s got backup vocals from Barrie’s partner and frequent collaborator Gabby Smith, who records as Gabby’s World. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nocturne Interlude”
02 “Races”
03 “Unholy Appetite”
04 “Ghost World”
05 “Empty”

TOUR DATES:
2/09 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
3/20-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

The 5K EP is out 3/31 on Winspear. Pre-order it here.

Caroline Tompkins

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grammys 2023: Watch An All-Star Tribute To Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

1 day ago 0

Emo Band Worst Party Ever Cancel Shows As Frontman Shares Statement About “Toxic” Behavior

2 days ago 0

Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage Before Grammys Takeoff Tribute

15 hours ago 0

Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition

3 days ago 0

Nirvana Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest