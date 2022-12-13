Early next year, the New York City label Winspear is releasing their first-ever compilation, Winspear Volume 01, to celebrate nearly a decade in existence. The physical edition highlights songs from their already-released catalog from the likes of Slow Pulp, Divino Niño, Amy O, and Major Murphy, while the digital edition comes with an additional nine songs that are previously unreleased or hard-to-find.

Among them are tracks from PARTS and the Convenience, and there’s also a new song from Barrie, who released a new album, Barbara, via Winspear earlier this year. The new Barrie track is called “Doesn’t Really Matter,” and you can check it out alongside some more selections from the compilation below.

<a href="https://winspear.bandcamp.com/album/winspear-volume-01">Winspear Volume 01 by Various Artists</a>

Winspear Volume 01 is out 1/27.