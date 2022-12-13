Barrie – “Doesn’t Really Matter”

New Music December 13, 2022 11:20 AM By James Rettig
0

Barrie – “Doesn’t Really Matter”

New Music December 13, 2022 11:20 AM By James Rettig
0

Early next year, the New York City label Winspear is releasing their first-ever compilation, Winspear Volume 01, to celebrate nearly a decade in existence. The physical edition highlights songs from their already-released catalog from the likes of Slow Pulp, Divino Niño, Amy O, and Major Murphy, while the digital edition comes with an additional nine songs that are previously unreleased or hard-to-find.

Among them are tracks from PARTS and the Convenience, and there’s also a new song from Barrie, who released a new album, Barbara, via Winspear earlier this year. The new Barrie track is called “Doesn’t Really Matter,” and you can check it out alongside some more selections from the compilation below.

Winspear Volume 01 is out 1/27.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock Somewhere: Watch Lizzo Get Wasted With Seth Meyers

57 mins ago 0

Kehlani Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Fan At UK Show

2 hours ago 0

Watch Sam Smith And Cyndi Lauper Perform At Respect For Marriage Act Signing Ceremony

4 hours ago 0

Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered Her $1 Million To Keep Quiet About Shooting: “I Can’t Go To Jail”

4 hours ago 0

FAIM – “Silver Spoon”

7 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest