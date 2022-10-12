Barrie – “Nocturne Interlude” & “Unholy Appetite”

New Music October 12, 2022 11:26 AM By James Rettig
0

Barrie – “Nocturne Interlude” & “Unholy Appetite”

New Music October 12, 2022 11:26 AM By James Rettig
0

Back in March, Barrie — the indie-pop project headed up by Barrie Lindsay — released their sophomore album, Barbara. Today, they’re back with two new singles, “Nocturne Interlude” and “Unholy Appetite.” The former, a sleepy lullaby-esque track, was first featured as the end credits song for an episode of the NBC show Good Girls last year. The latter is more of your typical Barrie joint, boasting a chorus with a swirling, alluring melody.

This month, Barrie are on the road opening for Alex G and Japanese Breakfast — check out those dates and listen to both tracks below.

TOUR DATES:
10/12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater ^
10/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell (Sold Out) ^
10/16 Seattle, WA @ Showbox (Sold Out) ^
10/17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (Sold Out) ^
10/19 London, UK @ Hackney Church (Sold Out) *
10/20 Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory *  
10/21 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Community Room (Sold Out) *
10/22 Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket *
10/24 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
10/25 London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (Sold Out) *
10/26 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
10/27 Berlin, DE @ Gretchen (Sold Out) *
^ Supporting Alex G
* Supporting Japanese Breakfast

“Nocturne Interlude” & “Unholy Appetite” are out now via Winspear.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

1 day ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

1 day ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

1 day ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest