superviolet – “Overrater”

New Music March 6, 2023 10:51 AM By James Rettig

Late last year, the Ohio band the Sidekicks announced that they had broken up after five albums, the most recent of which was released in 2018. The Sidekicks actually called it quits in 2020, and soon after frontman Steven Ciolek started up something new.

“When we stopped, I wanted to just have a clean slate to try and have a new songwriting project,” Ciolek said. He hit up Saintseneca’s Zac Little to work with him on new songs, and brought in his Sidekicks bandmate Matty Sanders. Ciolek’s new project is called superviolet, and his debut album Infinite Spring will be out … this spring. “The idea behind Infinite Spring as an album was to try to capture that feeling of openness or possibility or growth,” Ciolek added.

Today, he’s sharing its lead single “Overrater,” which comes with a funny music video directed by Kosoma Jensen. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Angels On The Ground”
02 “Blue Bower”
03 “Big Songbirds Don’t Cry”
04 “Good Ghost”
05 “Dream Dating”
06 “Long Drive”
07 “Locket”
08 “Overrater”
09 “Infinite Spring”
10 “Wave Back”

Infinite Spring is out 4/21 via Lame-O Records.

