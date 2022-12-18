The Sidekicks Break Up

Kosoma Jensen

News December 18, 2022 8:27 AM By James Rettig
0

The Sidekicks Break Up

Kosoma Jensen

News December 18, 2022 8:27 AM By James Rettig
0

The Sidekicks have broken up. The Ohio band announced the news on Instagram over the weekend, writing: “Folks have been asking and it’s about time that we let everyone know that we have called it a day. We are endlessly grateful for anyone who has given us a listen, attended a show or put us up for a night.”

The band self-released their debut full-length, So Long, Soggy Dog, in 2007. Two more albums, Weight Of Air and Awkward Breeds followed, and they made the jump to Epitaph Records with 2014’s Runners In The Nerved World. Their most recent (and now final) album, Happiness Hours, came out in 2018.

“We are equally grateful to all those who have helped us along the way and to those who we met through our travels and time in this group,” the band continued in their goodbye message. “So, this is a thank you, from us to you. We hope you had as much fun listening as we had throughout this journey.”

Too late for this year’s In Memoriam segment — we’ll honor you next year, Sidekicks.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2022

3 days ago 0

The 10 Worst Music Trends Of 2022

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” (Feat. Pharrell)

3 days ago 0

Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Concert In 10 Years

4 days ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers Says She Recorded Her SZA Feature A Week Before It Came Out

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest