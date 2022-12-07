In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022

Every year for the past 100 years I’ve put together an Oscars-style In Memoriam tribute to all the bands who broke up in the past 12 months. In this edition you’ll find some acts that you loved and some you’ve never heard of, but I promise they are (were) all real and had fans. Between the dismal touring economy, vinyl pressing delays, venue merch cuts, and TikTok’s oversized influence on young listeners, it’s surprising that more bands didn’t announce an “indefinite hiatus,” actually.

Don’t be too sad, though, because many of these groups will get back together eventually. In this calendar year we got onstage reunions from Roxy Music, Pavement, Rage Against The Machine, Sunny Day Real Estate, Karate, Le Tigre, Algernon Cadwallader, the Mars Volta, Them Crooked Vultures, Be Your Own Pet, Hanoi Rocks, Pity Sex, Botch, and “Pantera.”

As always, this tribute video excludes acts that called it quits because a member died, was canceled, or both. Shout out in the comments if I missed anyone. And see you next year, Journey?