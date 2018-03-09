Features
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Any big weekend plans?
Scott Lapatine
|
March 9, 2018 - 5:32 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
You may have noticed we are having some problems on our mobile site where links are redirecting to junk offers for Amazon gift cards and…
Scott Lapatine
|
March 2, 2018 - 6:02 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
We posted a lot of thrilling content today, but did you know that sometimes we choose
not
to post something? Here are some items that…
Scott Lapatine
|
February 23, 2018 - 6:23 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week left us with many important questions. Is it still a
Smashing Pumpkins reunion
without D’arcy? Will we ever get a new
Grimes album
?
Scott Lapatine
|
February 16, 2018 - 5:44 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week we established that
Migos ≥ Beatles
,
Paul Allen ≈ Jimi Hendrix
, and
Adele = Sam Smith
, but none of them have anything on…
Scott Lapatine
|
February 9, 2018 - 4:53 pm
Credit:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Interview
Q&A: Carrie Brownstein On The End Of
Portlandia
, Her Many Film Projects, And The Next Sleater-Kinney Album
Back in the summer of 2007, I fielded an email request from
SNL
’s Fred Armisen on behalf of him and his friend Carrie Brownstein of…
Scott Lapatine
|
February 6, 2018 - 11:15 am
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Are we out of the woods?
Scott Lapatine
|
February 2, 2018 - 5:26 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Music's Biggest Night® is
two days away
and I trust you'll be here for our annual Comment Party®. While the Grammys are in NYC for…
Scott Lapatine
|
January 26, 2018 - 6:03 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week we ran interviews with
Ty Segall
,
Haley Heynderickx
,
Paddy Hanna
,
Yo La Tengo
,
Collective Soul
, and
No Age
. We launched a
new column
…
Scott Lapatine
|
January 19, 2018 - 5:36 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I wanted to post this hot new mashup yesterday, but James said it sucked. You be the judge.
Scott Lapatine
|
January 12, 2018 - 4:13 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This first Shut Up, Dude of 2018 comes to you from LaGuardia Airport, where I'm waiting to head to Florida, which is currently
raining-frozen-lizards
cold,…
Scott Lapatine
|
January 5, 2018 - 5:47 pm
2017 In Review
The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2017
Thanks for another year of commenting on this website! And reading? You read this too, right? Everyone here at Stereogum (even Tom) appreciates that despite…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 31, 2017 - 4:01 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I know you guys are awaiting The 50 Best Comments Of 2017 list, but we've got one final proper Shut Up, Dude first! Not gonna…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 29, 2017 - 6:21 pm
Credit:
3DSculptor
2017 In Review
The 40 Worst Songs Of 2017
The internet was a lot less fun this year. With Russian propagandists invading Facebook, neo-Nazis overrunning Twitter, child predators exploiting YouTube comments, ransomware attacking our…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 29, 2017 - 4:20 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
Scott Lapatine
|
December 22, 2017 - 5:06 pm
Comments from Scott Lapatine
I have a Thrill Jockey shirt from like 20 years ago that has the whole roster on the back. Isotope 217 baby!
+10
|
March 9, 2018
on
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
same pretty much
+9
|
March 9, 2018
on
TNT
Turns 20
bonus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tAB3YwWkxY
+10
|
March 5, 2018
on
Hear The Demo For The Lonely Island’s Rejected Oscars Song “Why Not Me?”
Ye https://i.redd.it/lmemvhji2sj01.jpg
0
|
March 4, 2018
on
Gawker Thread Unearths High School Yearbook Photos Of Eddie Vedder, Grimes, Beyoncé, More
I know, thanks for your patience
+15
|
March 2, 2018
on
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I associate this song with https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAVTsRVzVxo
+3
|
February 28, 2018
on
The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry”
https://www.stereogum.com/1865424/easy-lover-easy-rider-action-bronson-interviews-phil-collins/franchises/interview/
+3
|
February 27, 2018
on
Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus
Historian
I had never heard of this song before, thank you Stereogum.
+19
|
February 27, 2018
on
The Number Ones: The Hollywood Argyles’ “Alley Oop”
agree that song is rad
+7
|
February 27, 2018
on
Watch MGMT Play “Me And Michael” & “Electric Feel” On
Colbert
Radio plays what they want you to hear
+32
|
February 21, 2018
on
Someone Seriously Booked An All-Ska-Punk Festival In 2018
https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/965465521163399168
+26
|
February 19, 2018
on
Watch Fergie’s Stunningly Awful National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game
Good comment, thank you!
+2
|
February 17, 2018
on
Ghetto Blastin’ Disintegrating:
Deconstructing Beck
20 Years Later
TGIF http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/341/898/04c.jpg
+66
|
February 16, 2018
on
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Better Than Ezra had some jams
+2
|
February 15, 2018
on
Here It Is, Smash Mouth Covering Car Seat Headrest
what reunion announcement
+20
|
February 15, 2018
on
The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs
as someone who has listened to 1,000 hours of true crime podcasts I am probably obligated to watch this
+9
|
February 13, 2018
on
Here’s Metallica’s James Hetfield As A Cop In The Ted Bundy Movie
Something like that, yeah.
+10
|
February 13, 2018
on
Ought’s
Room Inside The World
Is A Rewarding New Chapter
Edie Brickell had a lot of great songs
+4
|
February 10, 2018
on
Iron & Wine – “What I Am” (Edie Brickell & New Bohemians Cover)
Their both great. I actually discovered Black Foliage first though, so maybe that plays a part.
+3
|
February 10, 2018
on
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
yup and I know everyone hates JF but I loved the recreation
+8
|
February 10, 2018
on
Paul Rudd And Jimmy Fallon Did A Shot-For-Shot Remake Of The “King Of Wishful Thinking” Video
