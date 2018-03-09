Scott Lapatine

Read more from Scott Lapatine

Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Any big weekend plans?
Scott Lapatine | March 9, 2018 - 5:32 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

You may have noticed we are having some problems on our mobile site where links are redirecting to junk offers for Amazon gift cards and…
Scott Lapatine | March 2, 2018 - 6:02 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

We posted a lot of thrilling content today, but did you know that sometimes we choose not to post something? Here are some items that…
Scott Lapatine | February 23, 2018 - 6:23 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week left us with many important questions. Is it still a Smashing Pumpkins reunion without D’arcy? Will we ever get a new Grimes album?
Scott Lapatine | February 16, 2018 - 5:44 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we established that Migos ≥ Beatles, Paul Allen ≈ Jimi Hendrix, and Adele = Sam Smith, but none of them have anything on…
Scott Lapatine | February 9, 2018 - 4:53 pm
Carrie Brownstein
Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Interview

Q&A: Carrie Brownstein On The End Of Portlandia, Her Many Film Projects, And The Next Sleater-Kinney Album

Back in the summer of 2007, I fielded an email request from SNL’s Fred Armisen on behalf of him and his friend Carrie Brownstein of…
Scott Lapatine | February 6, 2018 - 11:15 am
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Are we out of the woods?
Scott Lapatine | February 2, 2018 - 5:26 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Music's Biggest Night® is two days away and I trust you'll be here for our annual Comment Party®. While the Grammys are in NYC for…
Scott Lapatine | January 26, 2018 - 6:03 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we ran interviews with Ty Segall, Haley Heynderickx, Paddy Hanna, Yo La Tengo, Collective Soul, and No Age. We launched a new column
Scott Lapatine | January 19, 2018 - 5:36 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I wanted to post this hot new mashup yesterday, but James said it sucked. You be the judge.
Scott Lapatine | January 12, 2018 - 4:13 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This first Shut Up, Dude of 2018 comes to you from LaGuardia Airport, where I'm waiting to head to Florida, which is currently raining-frozen-lizards cold,…
Scott Lapatine | January 5, 2018 - 5:47 pm
Shut Up, Dude 2017

2017 In Review

The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2017

Thanks for another year of commenting on this website! And reading? You read this too, right? Everyone here at Stereogum (even Tom) appreciates that despite…
Scott Lapatine | December 31, 2017 - 4:01 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I know you guys are awaiting The 50 Best Comments Of 2017 list, but we've got one final proper Shut Up, Dude first! Not gonna…
Scott Lapatine | December 29, 2017 - 6:21 pm
The Worst Songs Of 2017
Credit: 3DSculptor

2017 In Review

The 40 Worst Songs Of 2017

The internet was a lot less fun this year. With Russian propagandists invading Facebook, neo-Nazis overrunning Twitter, child predators exploiting YouTube comments, ransomware attacking our…
Scott Lapatine | December 29, 2017 - 4:20 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
Scott Lapatine | December 22, 2017 - 5:06 pm
More Posts »

Comments from Scott Lapatine

I have a Thrill Jockey shirt from like 20 years ago that has the whole roster on the back. Isotope 217 baby!
+10 |
March 9, 2018 on Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
same pretty much
+9 |
March 9, 2018 on TNT Turns 20
bonus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tAB3YwWkxY
+10 |
March 5, 2018 on Hear The Demo For The Lonely Island’s Rejected Oscars Song “Why Not Me?”
Ye https://i.redd.it/lmemvhji2sj01.jpg
0 |
March 4, 2018 on Gawker Thread Unearths High School Yearbook Photos Of Eddie Vedder, Grimes, Beyoncé, More
I know, thanks for your patience
+15 |
March 2, 2018 on Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I associate this song with https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAVTsRVzVxo
+3 |
February 28, 2018 on The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry”
https://www.stereogum.com/1865424/easy-lover-easy-rider-action-bronson-interviews-phil-collins/franchises/interview/
+3 |
February 27, 2018 on Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus Historian
I had never heard of this song before, thank you Stereogum.
+19 |
February 27, 2018 on The Number Ones: The Hollywood Argyles’ “Alley Oop”
agree that song is rad
+7 |
February 27, 2018 on Watch MGMT Play “Me And Michael” & “Electric Feel” On Colbert
Radio plays what they want you to hear
+32 |
February 21, 2018 on Someone Seriously Booked An All-Ska-Punk Festival In 2018
https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/965465521163399168
+26 |
February 19, 2018 on Watch Fergie’s Stunningly Awful National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game
Good comment, thank you!
+2 |
February 17, 2018 on Ghetto Blastin’ Disintegrating: Deconstructing Beck 20 Years Later
TGIF http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/341/898/04c.jpg
+66 |
February 16, 2018 on Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Better Than Ezra had some jams
+2 |
February 15, 2018 on Here It Is, Smash Mouth Covering Car Seat Headrest
what reunion announcement
+20 |
February 15, 2018 on The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs
as someone who has listened to 1,000 hours of true crime podcasts I am probably obligated to watch this
+9 |
February 13, 2018 on Here’s Metallica’s James Hetfield As A Cop In The Ted Bundy Movie
Something like that, yeah.
+10 |
February 13, 2018 on Ought’s Room Inside The World Is A Rewarding New Chapter
Edie Brickell had a lot of great songs
+4 |
February 10, 2018 on Iron & Wine – “What I Am” (Edie Brickell & New Bohemians Cover)
Their both great. I actually discovered Black Foliage first though, so maybe that plays a part.
+3 |
February 10, 2018 on Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
yup and I know everyone hates JF but I loved the recreation
+8 |
February 10, 2018 on Paul Rudd And Jimmy Fallon Did A Shot-For-Shot Remake Of The “King Of Wishful Thinking” Video
More Comments »

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 