Karol G Becomes First Female Artist To Land Spanish-Language #1 Album

Back in 2020, Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first album performed entirely in Spanish to hit #1 on the Billboard 200. He’s since returned to #1 with Un Verano Sin Ti, the biggest album of 2022. Now he has company.

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito has become the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1. Per Billboard, the project — Karol G’s first to hit #1 — moved 94,000 equivalent album units, most of which comprise 83,000 streaming units derived from 118.73 million on-demand track streams. Mañana Será Bonito also did 10,000 in sales, and 1,000 of its units derived from individual track sales. Its overall total is the most for a Latin album by a woman since Billboard introduced its current unit system in 2014.

Mañana Será Bonito is considered effectively all-Spanish despite a few English lyrics from guest Sean Paul. The only previous mostly non-English albums to hit #1 were Selena’s posthumous 1995 release Dreaming Of You — the only previous Latin album by a woman to hit #1 — and the Singing Nun’s self-titled LP from 1963, which was in French. Karol G’s current single, the Shakira collab “TQG,” has been #1 on global Spotify for the past three days.

Karol G’s arrival bumps SZA’s SOS to #2 after 10 weeks at #1. Gorillaz debut at #3 with 64,500 units for Cracker Island; its 48,500 in sales makes it the top-selling album of the week. It’s the group’s sixth top-10 album. Yeat’s AfterLyfe debuts at #4 — his third top-10 album — with 55,000 units, almost entirely via streaming. After Taylor Swift’s Midnights at #5 comes Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at #6. Look out for Wallen’s new 36-track behemoth One Thing At A Time to displace Karol G atop the chart next week. All 36 tracks are projected to chart on the Hot 100, and given how long Dangerous has lasted on the charts, Wallen’s latest could turn out to be the biggest album of this year and next year.

Following Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at #7, Don Toliver gets his third top-10 album with 40,500 units for Love Sick, also almost wholly through streaming. Rounding out the top 10 are the Weeknd’s 2016 album Starboy — which has surged back up the charts thanks to the TikTok-viral “Die For You” and its new Ariana Grande-assisted remix — and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti.