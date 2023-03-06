Watch Ice Spice Perform “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” Live For The First Time At Rolling Loud

News March 6, 2023 10:16 AM By Tom Breihan

About a month ago, two rising stars, the British dance-pop singer PinkPantheress and the Bronx rapper Ice Spice, got together to release “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” a new version of a PinkPantheress solo track that came out late last year. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” was an immediate out-of-nowhere smash; it’s already by far the biggest thing that either artist has ever done. As of last week, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” was the #3 song in America — basically an unprecedented success for that kind of hyperpop-adjacent internet hit. Yesterday, Ice Spice performed it live for the first time.

The big news at California’s Rolling Loud Festival yesterday was Travis Scott returning to headlining an American festival for the first time since the Astroworld atrocity. Scott’s set largely went on without incident, though the Los Angeles Times reports that his set was cut off in the middle of “Sicko Mode” because of the venue’s hard curfew. (Scott apparently kept performing for a few minutes for the people watching the show on livestream, and the people in the venue just saw him jumping around in silence.)

There were also surprise guest stars yesterday: Nicki Minaj with Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber with Don Tolliver. And Ice Spice, an artist who has only released a few songs, was featured as a main-stage performer. She debuted a new look, with her hair now long and straightened, and she performed “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” without PinkPantheress, for what appeared to be a sea of upraised cell phones. Here’s the video:

