PinkPantheress – “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” (Feat. Ice Spice)

New Music February 3, 2023 10:24 AM By Tom Breihan
0

PinkPantheress – “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” (Feat. Ice Spice)

New Music February 3, 2023 10:24 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Two young, ascendant stars have teamed up for a new remix. Back in November, PinkPantheress, the British dance-pop singer who found critical love after blowing up on TikTok, released the Mura Masa-produced single “Boy’s A Liar.” Today, we get a new version of that same song, and now it’s got Bronx drill princess Ice Spice on it.

Ice Spice came out of nowhere to viral stardom last year, and she only just released her debut EP Like…? last year. Ice Spice usually brings superhuman confidence, but on this song, she sounds lovelorn and vulnerable. It works. There’s something really fun about the idea of PinkPantheress and Ice Spice making music together. Mura Masa’s “Boy’s A Liar” beat draws on Jersey club, so it’s not that far removed from her comfort zone, and she switches her style up enough to sound natural on the track.

This is just a remix, but PinkPantheress and Ice Spice make sense together, and I hope they make more tracks as a duo. Check out “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “SOS”

3 days ago 0

The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

3 days ago 0

Zara Larsson Wore A Burzum Dress To An Awards Show, Which Was A Bad Idea

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest