Two young, ascendant stars have teamed up for a new remix. Back in November, PinkPantheress, the British dance-pop singer who found critical love after blowing up on TikTok, released the Mura Masa-produced single “Boy’s A Liar.” Today, we get a new version of that same song, and now it’s got Bronx drill princess Ice Spice on it.

Ice Spice came out of nowhere to viral stardom last year, and she only just released her debut EP Like…? last year. Ice Spice usually brings superhuman confidence, but on this song, she sounds lovelorn and vulnerable. It works. There’s something really fun about the idea of PinkPantheress and Ice Spice making music together. Mura Masa’s “Boy’s A Liar” beat draws on Jersey club, so it’s not that far removed from her comfort zone, and she switches her style up enough to sound natural on the track.

This is just a remix, but PinkPantheress and Ice Spice make sense together, and I hope they make more tracks as a duo. Check out “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” below.