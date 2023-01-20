Last summer, the young Bronx rapper Ice Spice shot to sudden stardom when her playful, raunchy drill anthem “Munch (Feelin’ U)” became a viral sensation. There’s a thriving drill scene in the Bronx, but it’s been plagued by violence and legal trouble. Ice Spice’s music isn’t anywhere near that chaotic, and neither is her public persona. Instead, Ice Spice carries herself like a pop star, and she’s in a good position to become one.

Today, Ice Spice releases Like…?, her debut EP. (Terrible title. The cover art, though? Obviously no problems there.) Like…? has six songs, and three of them are familiar. “Munch” is on there, of course, and so are Ice Spice’s recent singles “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood.” The other three tracks are all slightly different variations on what Ice Spice can do, and they’re all produced by Ice Spice’s regular collaborator RIOTUSA.

The new Like…? songs “Princess Diana” and “Actin A Smoochie” are fast and catchy, and they both work as pop-friendly drill variations that don’t sacrifice the music’s energy. On first listen, though, the standout track is “Gangsta Boo,” named for the late Three 6 Mafia legend. The song is built on RIOTUSA’s sample of P. Diddy’s “I Need A Girl (Pt. 2),” and it’s got a locked-in guest verse from fellow Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, who got arrested while he was on his way to shoot the video. Throughout the EP, Ice Spice raps hard, and she brings the offhand charisma that made “Munch” so addictive. Stream the whole EP below.

