Lil Tjay Arrested For Gun Possession On Way To Ice Spice Video Shoot

Lil Tjay was arrested on Monday afternoon for an alleged gun possession violation. Per TMZ, the rapper was brought in after a traffic stop in the Bronx while he was on his way to shoot a video with the viral rapper Ice Spice. He’s in the process of being booked at an NYPD station.

Last year, Lil Tjay was shot in New Jersey. He addressed the shooting on his recent single “Beat The Odds.” In 2020, the rapper was arrested for grand larceny and possession of a weapon and marijuana, also following a traffic slop.