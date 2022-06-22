Lil Tjay Was Shot In New Jersey Last Night

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News June 22, 2022 10:28 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Lil Tjay Was Shot In New Jersey Last Night

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News June 22, 2022 10:28 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Lil Tjay, the Bronx-born rapper known for hits like “Pop Out” with Polo G and “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK, has been shot. TMZ reports that Tjay was shot in Edgewater, NJ just after midnight last night, and that another unnamed person was shot in a connected shooting nearby. One was shot at a Chipotle, the other at an Exxon gas station, but it’s unclear which person was shot where. At the time of TMZ’s report, Tjay was in emergency surgery. The extent of his injuries has not been revealed.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

5 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

1 week ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

5 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest