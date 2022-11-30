PinkPantheress, the young British queen of bedroom dance-pop, blew up on TikTok last year, and she’s been cranking out bite-size singles ever since the release of her debut mixtape To Hell With It a year ago. Earlier this month, PinkPantheress released “Do You Miss Me?,” a single that Kaytranada co-produced. Today, she’s linked up with another big name in dance production for another new track.

PinkPantheress has already worked with UK producer Mura Masa a couple of times. Mura Masa produced PinkPantheress’ early track “Just For Me,” and she appeared, alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl, on Mura Masa’s track “bbycakes” earlier this year. On the new song “Boy’s A Liar,” Mura Masa has come up with a fast Jersey club-style beat with a dinky music-box twinkle-riff. Over that track, PinkPantheress sings about being unable to connect with some chump: “What’s the point of crying? It was never even love/ Did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough?”

“Boy’s A Liar” has a breezy, homespun feel to it, and it sounds almost like a warped and futuristic version of the kind of lo-fi twee pop song that might’ve once been recorded on fuzzy guitars. In a press release, PinkPanteress says, “‘Boy’s A Liar’ is the song I’m most excited to put out. Me and Mura Masa wanted to create a fun track together about a common theme this time of year, boys being LIARS.” Check it out below.