Last month, the Chicago trio FACS announced a new project, Still Life In Decay, their follow-up to 2021’s Present Tense, made up of six tracks that the band described as a “post-event review” addendum to their last LP. They shared “What You Say” from it at the time, and today they’re back with another new track, the simmering and knotty “Slogan,” which builds into a cacophony of scraping guitars and ominous intonations. Check it out below.

Still Life In Decay is out 4/7 via Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.