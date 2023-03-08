Back in 2020, a group of esteemed collaborators — Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and 9th Wonder — got together to release their debut as Dinner Party, and they followed that a few months later with a reimagined version of that same project with another group of esteemed collaborators: Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Rapsody, Cordae, Bilal, Tank And The Bangas, and more.

Dinner Party have some big-deal live shows coming up, one at Terminal 5 in New York City that takes place tomorrow night and they’re also performing at Coachella next month. Today, they’re back with a new single, “Insane,” which features Ant Clemons and was produced by Sounwave, and it’s built around a sample from Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit.” It’s the first from a new collection of Dinner Party music that’s set to roll out later this year.

Check “Insane” out below.

“Insane” is out now.