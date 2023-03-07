Watch Bedouine Perform “When You’re Gone” With Norah Jones

News March 7, 2023 12:23 PM By James Rettig

Last fall, Norah Jones launched a new podcast called Norah Jones Is Playing Along, where she chats and performs with some of her favorite musicians. The first episode had Jones playing with Jeff Tweedy, and since the last time we checked in with the podcast, Jones has had episodes with Mavis Staples, Chris Thile, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson, Logic, and more.

The most recent episode was with the Los Angeles folk musician Azniv Korkejian, better known as Bedouine, whose most recent album Waysides came out in 2021. Jones and Bedouine played a few tracks together on the podcast, including a Nick Drake cover, and their performance of Bedouine’s 2019 track “When You’re Gone” was released in video form.

Check that out below.

