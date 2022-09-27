Norah Jones has a new podcast called Norah Jones Is Playing Along, which will feature her chatting and performing with some of her favorite musicians. “I love playing music with people and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past collaborators in a new way.” She continued:

I remember listening to Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz program from NPR on old bootleg tapes in high school and it was my honor to be one of her guests when I first started making records. This show has a similar spirit, with all the casualness of just getting together to play songs and chat with no parameters or formal expectations. The podcast format is perfect for this kind of connection between musicians and the audience. Collaboration is one of the best ways to stay inspired, it widens the mind to infinite possibilities.

The first episode’s special guest is Jeff Tweedy, who has teamed up with Jones a number of times over the last few years, including on her most recent non-Christmas album, 2020’s Pick Me Up Off The Floor. Throughout the hour-long episode, they perform “Jesus, Etc.,” “Save It For Me,” “Sunken Treasure,” “Muzzle Of Bees,” and the Tweedy co-written Jones song “I’m Alive.” Their rendition of “Muzzle Of Bees” will be released on streaming services this Friday.

Check out the episode below. Upcoming Norah Jones Is Playing Along guests include Mavis Staples, Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball, and Marc Rebillet.