Piper Torrison and Keely Martin — aka the alt-rock Band To Watch Mediocre — are planning to release an EP, To Know You’re Screwed, in about a month. In February, we got to hear “To Know You’re Screwed Is To Know A Lot,” and today Mediocre are back with the ultra-catchy, guitar-driven “Pop Song Baby.”

With thrumming bass and a ’90s pop-grunge tone, “Pop Song Baby” calls out a music industry (still) run by men who profit off of female-identifying talent while congratulating themselves for diversifying the roster: “You wanna put me in to even out the score/ And give yourself a hand for opening the door/ Had to kiss the ring just to get a chance/ To be a copy of what’s already scanned/ And they say/ Thanks for your soul, it’s a sold out show/ Go write another angry pop song darlin’.”

Below, listen to “Pop Song Baby,” and watch its accompanying video directed by Naomi Ash and Mediocre’s Keely Martin.

The To Know You’re Screwed EP is out 4/7 via Dangerbird Records.