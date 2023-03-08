Dead & Co Will Return To Cornell 46 Years To The Day Of Grateful Dead’s Famous Concert There

News March 8, 2023 1:42 PM By James Rettig

Later this year, Dead & Co. will embark on a farewell tour, bringing to an end this incarnation of the Grateful Dead featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti. That run of dates will kick off toward the end of May.

But before that, on May 8, the band will return to Barton Hall at Cornell University for a special performance — that’s the site of one of the most well-regarded Grateful Dead shows of all time, 46 years to the day that it happened.

The proceeds for the benefit concert will benefit MusiCares and Cornell University’s 2030 Project. A ticket lottery for the event is now open, which will close on Friday night. More details here.

