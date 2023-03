Back in January, Silver Moth — a project that involves Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite — announced their debut album, Black Bay, and shared its lead single “Mother Tongue.” Today, they’re back with another song from that album, “The Eternal,” a touhcing track that was written as a tribute to a close friend of Braithwaite’ and Silver Moth bandmate Elisabeth Elektra that passed away. Listen below.

Black Bay is out 4/21 via Bella Union.