POP Montréal 2023 Has Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Loraine James, Water From Your Eyes, Ratboys, And Lots Of Other Cool Stuff
Based on today’s initial list of appearances, POP Montréal has rounded up a superb 2023 lineup. The event, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 around Montréal, will feature a diverse range of cool indie acts plus public intellectual Dr. Cornel West. Performers include Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Loraine James, Ratboys, Water From Your Eyes, Candi Staton, Hand Habits, Do Make Say Think, Skullcrusher, Junglepussy, Anjimile, Shabazz Palaces, Tangerine Dream, TENGGER, Dizzy, and more. Get ticket info here and check out the lineup with POP Montréal’s descriptors below.
LINEUP:
ANJIMILE – experimental afro-jazz and folk
Annahastasia – breath-taking power folk
Bahamadia – One of the all time great emcees, she is hip hop.
Beyries – captivating empathetic folk music
Bonnie “Prince” Billy – One of the most influential and beloved songsmiths.
Candi Staton – Dance and soul music icon
Charlotte Cornfield – Dream-folk songstress
Dizzy – juno award winning alt-pop
Do Make Say Think – complex, emotionally resonant art rock pioneers
Dr. Cornel West – public intellectual, activist, jazzman in the world of ideas
Hand Habits – intimate, warm, mysterious folk singer-songwriter
Junglepussy – revolutionary, futuristic rap rainbow
Laurence-Anne – feisty pop artiste
Leith Ross – emo folk hit maker
Lila Iké – next dancehall reggae Queen
Loraine James – Hyperdub experimental techno producer
Mali Obomsawin Sextet – spiritual folk, melodic free jazz.
Mauvey – unabashed pop artist
Ratboys – happy birthday folk
Shabazz Palaces – rap pioneer Ishmael Butler’s future shizz
Skullcrusher – spellbinding ambient folk
Tangerine Dream – German Electronic music pioneers
TENGGER – family band pan-asian ambient psych folk
Water From Your Eyes – raw experimental pop