Swedish dream-pop standard-bearers the Mary Onettes have technically not released a collection since 2014’s Portico “mini album,” though they have shared a string of singles since, such as “Ruins” featuring Maria Usbeck, “June,” and “Cola Falls.” Today, the Jönköping favorites return with a two-track single featuring “Easy Hands” and “Pearl Machine.” Hopefully it’s a sign of more to come.

“After quite a long time being artistically a bit unsatisfied ‘Easy Hands’ came to life when I realized that making art is really who I am,” says band leader Philip Ekström. “I can’t escape from it. But In order to keep making art I need to be nice to myself. That’s the core of the lyrics behind ‘Easy Hands.'”

Listen below.

“Easy Hands” and “Pearl Machine” are out now via Welfare Sounds.