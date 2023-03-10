Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town

Elon Musk is planning to build his own city in Texas. The Wall Street Journal reports that Musk has acquired at least 3,500 acres of land outside Austin — about four times the size of New York’s Central Park — with the intent to construct “a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work.” Per the report, officials at Musk’s tunneling company Boring Co. are looking to incorporate the town in Bastrop County, about 35 miles from Austin, which would allow Musk to set some of the regulations in his town in order to expedite his plans, though the town will still have to hold an election for mayor. The site is adjacent to planned SpaceX and Boring facilities. It already includes some modular homes, a pool, an outdoor sports area and gym, and signs reading “welcome, snailbrook, tx, est. 2021.” (The name Snailbrook is a reference to Boring’s mascot.)

Inevitably, Musk consulted on his plans for Snailbrook with Grimes (his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has two children) and Kanye West (who Musk once endorsed for president). According to the report, Musk met several times in 2022 with Grimes, Kanye, and Kanye’s architectural designer to discuss broad ideas for the city’s look and survey some mock-ups, but none of those plans have reportedly come to fruition yet. It’s unclear whether the meetings with Kanye continued after his deep dive into antisemitism, which led Musk to suspend Kanye from Twitter after he posted a swastika.

The WSJ report suggests that Musk is in a big hurry to proceed with his plans in Texas, which are being kept tightly under wraps. He has reportedly sought speedy approval from local governments and asked the people who sold him land to sign non-disclosure agreements. Musk and his associates did not speak with WSJ, who instead got their information by obtaining records and interviewing local residents and officials who’ve dealt with Musk’s people.