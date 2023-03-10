Later this month, we’re getting a new album from Neil Young and his friends. Over the pandemic, Young got together with Crazy Horse members Nils Lofgren, Billy Talbot, and Ralph Molina to record the new LP All Roads Lead Home. The record is credited, CSNY-style, to Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young. We’ve already posted lead single “You Will Never Know,” and now the group has also shared the album’s opening track “Rain.”

Billy Talbot, Crazy Horse’s longtime bassist, wrote “Rain.” On the Neil Young Archives website, the song is credited to the Billy Talbot Band, a group that’s released two albums since 2004. Neil Young’s site is hard to navigate, and it’s not entirely clear whether Neil Young, Nils Lofgren, or Ralph Molina even played on this one. Regardless, it’s still a craggy, satisfying rocker, and that sure sounds like Neil Young’s voice on some of those harmonies.

Neil Young being Neil Young, “Rain” is not on Spotify, and the group seems to be keeping this track off of YouTube, too. But “Rain” is on a few streaming services. You can hear it below.

In related news, Neil Young’ Original Bootleg Series is getting ready to release two more archival live albums. Somewhere Under The Rainbow captures a 1973 London show from Neil Young and the Santa Monica Flyers — the backing band of Nils Lofgren, Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot, and pedal steel player Ben Keith. Here’s their take on “Human Highway”:

Young is also releasing High Flyin’, a live album from his short-lived band the Ducks. That band was Young with Bob Mosley, Jeff Blackburn, and Johnny Craviotto, and the album features a show that was recorded in Northern California in 1977. Here’s the Ducks covering Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” at that show:

All Roads Lead Home is out 3/31 on Reprise. Both Somewhere Under The Rainbow and High Flyin’ are out 4/14 on Shakey Pictures/Reprise.