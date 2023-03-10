Last year, the vastly influential UK post-punk band Killing Joke released their Lord Of Chaos EP; it was the band’s first new music in seven years. But maybe Killing Joke, whose original members have all been back together since 2008, have caught the bug. This weekend, Killing Joke will play their first two albums in full at a sold-out Royal Albert Hall in London. Today, they’ve got a banger of a new single.

The new Killing Joke song “Full Spectrum Dominance” — hard-ass title — is a vast, epic six-minute rocker with epic walls of guitars and a seriously propulsive quasi-industrial beat. A band that’s been around for more than 40 years has no business continuing to rock this hard. Below, you can hear “Full Spectrum Dominance” and Ghost/Royal Blood producer Tom Dalgety squelchy, cartoonish Pure Trance Youth Dub remix of the same track.

“Full Spectrum Dominance” is out now on Spinefarm.