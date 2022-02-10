Killing Joke – “Lord Of Chaos”

New Music February 10, 2022 3:53 PM By Peter Helman

Killing Joke have announced a new EP called Lord Of Chaos, the industrial post-punk band’s first release in seven years. The EP features two new songs and reworkings of two tracks from their last album, 2015’s Pylon.

“I’ve never known anything like the time we are living in now; not since the Cuban Missile crisis but now in comparison we have multiple flash points,” vocalist Jaz Coleman says. ‘Lord Of Chaos’ is about complex systems failure, when technology overloads and AI misreads the enemies’ intentions.”

Listen and watch the video for the EP’s title track, “Lord Of Chaos,” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Lord Of Chaos”
02 “Total”
03 “Big Buzz (Motorcade Mix)”
04 “Delete In Dub (Youth’s Disco 45 Dystopian Dub)”

Lord Of Chaos is out 3/25. Pre-order it here.

