Last night, AFI performed their 2003 album Sing The Sorrow in full for its 20th anniversary at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. When the band announced the show late last year, they said that it would be the “first and last time ever” that the album would be played in its entirety. They hadn’t played a bunch of the songs live since 2017 or 2018, and they hadn’t played “Death Of Seasons” since 2010. Openers for the night were Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe, and Choir Boy — Jawbreaker got a special shoutout before the band played “Paper Airplanes (Makeshift Wings).” Watch video from the show below.

SETLIST:

“Miseria Cantare – The Beginning”

“The Leaving Song Pt. II”

“Bleed Black”

“Silver And Cold”

“Dancing Through Sunday”

“Girl’s Not Grey”

“Death Of Seasons”

“The Great Disappointment”

“Paper Airplanes (Makeshift Wings)”

“This Celluloid Dream”

“The Leaving Song”

“…But Home Is Nowhere”

“The Spoken Word”

“This Time Imperfect”