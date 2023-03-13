Oscars: Watch Lady Gaga Perform “Hold My Hand”
Lady Gaga ended up performing at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony after all following initial reports that she wouldn’t be due to the filming for Joker: Folie à Deux. She did a stripped-back rendition of her Top Gun: Maverick single “Hold My Hand,” which was nominated this year for Best Original Song.
Gaga gave a little speech before performing, alluding to the last time she was on the Oscars stage. “I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” she said. “It’s deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other — we need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”
Watch below.