Lady Gaga ended up performing at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony after all following initial reports that she wouldn’t be due to the filming for Joker: Folie à Deux. She did a stripped-back rendition of her Top Gun: Maverick single “Hold My Hand,” which was nominated this year for Best Original Song.

Gaga gave a little speech before performing, alluding to the last time she was on the Oscars stage. “I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” she said. “It’s deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other — we need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

Watch below.

