“First off, fuck Elon Musk.” Those are the opening words on “Lean Beef Patty,” the lead single from JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s long-teased collaborative album Scaring The Hoes. The duo previewed the Peggy-produced song — named for the fitness and bodybuilding influencer — two weeks ago in an episode of Brown’s YouTube series. Now it’s officially out, all one minute and 47 seconds of it. Listen below, and check back for the music video later today.