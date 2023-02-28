Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA Preview “Lean Beef Patty” From Their New Album Scarin’ The Hoes Vol. 1

Almost a year ago, the extremely online and indie-friendly rap favorites Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA debuted a new song onstage at the Smoker’s Club Festival and announced they were working on an album together. In January they reported that the project would drop this year. And today, on an episode of Brown’s YouTube talk show The Danny Brown Show, they revealed a lot more.

About 56 minutes into the show, the duo played a song called “Lean Beef Patty,” which they identified as the lead single from their album. The title of that album? Scarin’ The Hoes, Vol. 1. Brown also claimed that he and Peggy each have three albums apiece coming out this year. Quite the info dump for the last three minutes of the podcast! Check it out below.

There’s no further info on the Scarin’ The Hoes release schedule for now. Thanks to horserenoir in our Discord server for the tip.