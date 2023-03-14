The Weeknd Breaks Record For Second Most Juno Awards, Behind Only Anne Murray

The Weeknd is now the second most-decorated person at the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. At this year’s award ceremony, the Weeknd picked up four wins at their pre-show Opening Night Awards on Saturday — Artist Of The Year, Single Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, and Album Of The Year — which had him surpassing Celine Dion and tying with Bryan Adams with 21 wins. And at the proper Juno Awards ceremony on Monday night, he picked up an award for Album Of The Year for last year’s DAWN FM.

He still hasn’t beaten Anne Murray, the Canadian singer who has 25 total wins, though her most recent win came in 1986 for Country Female Vocalist Of The Year. She was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 1993. Murray’s most recent nominations were in 2008.

The Weeknd was nominated for and won his first Juno Awards in 2013, when he was named Breakthrough Artist Of The Year and his Trilogy compendium picked up R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year. He has 41 total nominations.