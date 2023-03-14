Gary Glitter Back In Prison After Violating Terms Of Probation

Gary Glitter is back in prison.

The former glam rock star, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was released from a UK prison in February after serving half of a 16-year sentence for a range of sexual crimes including sex with a girl under 13, attempted rape, and multiple counts of indecent assault. Glitter was freed automatically because he was serving a fixed-term sentence, but at the time of his release he was fitted with a GPS tag and placed under other forms of monitoring with the understanding that he’d go back to prison if he violated the terms of his probation.

That’s exactly what has happened. As the New York Times reports, Britain’s Ministry of Justice released a statement Tuesday announcing that Glitter is once again behind bars: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough license conditions and so when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.” The statement does not specify which of the conditions Glitter violated.