Gary Glitter Released From Prison After Serving Half Of 16 Year Sentence

In 2015, a British jury found the former glam rock star Gary Glitter guilty of having sex with a girl under the age of 13, attempted rape, and four counts of indecent assault. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, committed those crimes between 1975 and 1980, but he’d also been prosecuted for many sex crimes against minors in the years since then, and he’s served two and a half years in a Vietnamese jail. A British judge sentenced Gadd to 16 years in prison. He has now been released after serving half of that time.

The BBC reports that the 78-year-old Paul Gadd will be “fitted with a GPS tag,” and the justice ministry says that police will closely monitor him. According to the BBC, Gadd “was automatically freed halfway through his term” because he was serving a fixed-term sentence. Gadd will need to meet regularly with a probation officer, get permission to travel abroad, and provide police with up-to-date details on his address. His internet use can be monitored, and he can now be kept from unsupervised contact with children. He’s already signed a sex offenders registry because of a previous conviction. If Gadd fails to comply with the terms of his probation, he can be sent back to prison.