Gary Glitter Released From Prison After Serving Half Of 16 Year Sentence

Rob Stothard/Getty Images

News February 3, 2023 9:12 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Gary Glitter Released From Prison After Serving Half Of 16 Year Sentence

Rob Stothard/Getty Images

News February 3, 2023 9:12 AM By Tom Breihan
0

In 2015, a British jury found the former glam rock star Gary Glitter guilty of having sex with a girl under the age of 13, attempted rape, and four counts of indecent assault. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, committed those crimes between 1975 and 1980, but he’d also been prosecuted for many sex crimes against minors in the years since then, and he’s served two and a half years in a Vietnamese jail. A British judge sentenced Gadd to 16 years in prison. He has now been released after serving half of that time.

The BBC reports that the 78-year-old Paul Gadd will be “fitted with a GPS tag,” and the justice ministry says that police will closely monitor him. According to the BBC, Gadd “was automatically freed halfway through his term” because he was serving a fixed-term sentence. Gadd will need to meet regularly with a probation officer, get permission to travel abroad, and provide police with up-to-date details on his address. His internet use can be monitored, and he can now be kept from unsupervised contact with children. He’s already signed a sex offenders registry because of a previous conviction. If Gadd fails to comply with the terms of his probation, he can be sent back to prison.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “SOS”

3 days ago 0

The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

3 days ago 0

Zara Larsson Wore A Burzum Dress To An Awards Show, Which Was A Bad Idea

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest