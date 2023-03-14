Avril Lavigne Interrupted By Topless Protester Onstage At Juno Awards

Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

News March 14, 2023 10:16 AM By James Rettig

Avril Lavigne Interrupted By Topless Protester Onstage At Juno Awards

Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

News March 14, 2023 10:16 AM By James Rettig

Avril Lavigne was interrupted by a topless protester onstage at the Juno Awards last night. While Lavigne was introducing another musician during the event, a woman came on stage with the messages “SAVE THE GREEN BELT” and “STOP LOGGING OLD GROWTH NOW” written on her body, protesting the Ontario government’s planned development of protected green spaces.

At first, Lavigne appears to ignore the streaker while delivering her prepared speech, but soon addresses her directly: “Get the fuck off. Get the fuck off, bitch,” as security started to intervene and lead her off the stage.

Later on in the night, Lavigne accepted the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award and alluded to the incident: “Now nobody try anything this time or the Canadian’s gonna come out of me and I’ll fuck a bitch up.”

Here’s video:

Related

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

Last night, the Weeknd broke the record for the second most Juno Awards, behind only Anne Murray.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

1 day ago 0

Oscars: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform In Memoriam Tribute

2 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

2 days ago 0

The 5 Best DANIELS-Directed Music Videos

1 day ago 0

The Cure Explain Ticket Pricing Strategy For US Concerts

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest