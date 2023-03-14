Avril Lavigne Interrupted By Topless Protester Onstage At Juno Awards

Avril Lavigne was interrupted by a topless protester onstage at the Juno Awards last night. While Lavigne was introducing another musician during the event, a woman came on stage with the messages “SAVE THE GREEN BELT” and “STOP LOGGING OLD GROWTH NOW” written on her body, protesting the Ontario government’s planned development of protected green spaces.

At first, Lavigne appears to ignore the streaker while delivering her prepared speech, but soon addresses her directly: “Get the fuck off. Get the fuck off, bitch,” as security started to intervene and lead her off the stage.

Later on in the night, Lavigne accepted the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award and alluded to the incident: “Now nobody try anything this time or the Canadian’s gonna come out of me and I’ll fuck a bitch up.”

Here’s video: