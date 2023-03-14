boygenius Play Austin Airport Baggage Claim For SXSW

News March 14, 2023 4:52 PM By James Rettig

SXSW kicked off last weekend, though the music portion of the Austin festival begins in earnest this week. (Stereogum is throwing a show at Cheer Up Charlies on Thursday if you’re around.)

As music journalists begin their descent into the city, boygenius was there to greet them at the airport. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus were on hand for an acoustic set at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, as part of the official SXSW activities.

In a couple weeks, they’ll release their debut album The Record; a couple weeks after that, they’ll play Coachella. But before that … baggage claim:

