boygenius Play Austin Airport Baggage Claim For SXSW

SXSW kicked off last weekend, though the music portion of the Austin festival begins in earnest this week. (Stereogum is throwing a show at Cheer Up Charlies on Thursday if you’re around.)

As music journalists begin their descent into the city, boygenius was there to greet them at the airport. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus were on hand for an acoustic set at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, as part of the official SXSW activities.

In a couple weeks, they’ll release their debut album The Record; a couple weeks after that, they’ll play Coachella. But before that … baggage claim:

@xboygeniusx giving the best chill vibes this afternoon. 📍Baggage claim pic.twitter.com/QnRm3rpZ2c — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) March 14, 2023

Boygenius absolutely crushing at Baggage Claim 3 rn pic.twitter.com/ORHsZ1kTEc — Justin Barney (@JBarney) March 14, 2023