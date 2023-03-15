Feist – “Borrow Trouble”

New Music March 15, 2023 12:22 PM By James Rettig

Next month, Feist is releasing her first new album in six years, Multitudes, featuring songs which were written alongside the development of the live show of the same name, performed throughout the past couple years. When she announced the album, she shared three songs from it. Today, the Canadian musician is back with a fourth, “Borrow Trouble.”

“Borrow Trouble caused some trouble in trying to finish the recording,” Feist said in a statement. It began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself.” She continued:

It’s a mess that holds its own logic. It’s the convincing cacophony that thoughts can be. It saws away at you until your overwhelm pops an air supply in the form of another idea, a solution that starts with accepting there’s no such thing as perfection.
 
Mike Mills (the filmmaker), directed me deeper into the tangle, insisted I play drums ‘because you’re not a drummer!’ and Amir Yaghmai brought the fist pumping drone of violins. Early on, when I was writing it Charles Spearin said ‘yah but what does borrowing trouble mean?’ And I said “It’s an expression from the old days,” which became the chorus. May as well let the song explain, like I’m doing now.

Listen below.

Multitudes is out 4/14 via Interscope.

