For the first time in six years, it’s Feist season. Canadian indie rock star Leslie Feist last appeared on this website last year, when she dropped off of Arcade Fire’s European tour in light of the accusations against Win Butler. Feist’s last album was Pleasure, which came out way back in 2017. Today, Feist has announced a new LP called Multitudes, which is set to come out this spring. She’s also shared three new songs from the album.

Feist wrote the songs from Multitudes after the birth of her daughter and the death of her father. The songs took shape when Feist was on tour between 2021 and 2022, and she recorded them in Northern California with co-producers Robbie Lackritz and Mocky. Along with her touring band, Feist worked on the LP with in-demand multi-instrumentalists Gabe Noel and Shahzad Ismaily. In a press release, Feist has this to say:

The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone. We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured — like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject — were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.

Feist has shared three of the songs that’ll appear on the LP: “Hiding Out In The Open,” “In Lightning,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.” The songs move in different directions, but they’re all very recognizably Feist — evocative, intimate, mostly-acoustic tunes built around Feist’s warm and welcoming voice. Below, check out all three songs and the Multitudes tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In Lightning”

02 “Forever Before”

03 “Love Who We Are Meant To”

04 “Hiding Out In The Open”

05 “The Redwing”

06 “I Took All Of My Rings Off”

07 “Of Womankind”

08 “Become The Earth”

09 “Borrow Trouble”

10 “Martyr Moves”

11 “Calling All The Gods”

12 “Song For Sad Friends”

Multitudes is out 4/14 on Interscope. At 7PM eastern tonight, Feist will perform some of her new songs in a Valentine’s Day livestream; you can watch it here.