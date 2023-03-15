A little more than a year ago, FKA twigs released her CAPRISONGS mixtape. In the time since then, twigs has dropped the one-off single “Killer” and collaborated with Yung Lean. Now, twigs apparently has another new track on the way, and she’s previewing it in an extremely striking new Calvin Klein ad.

As Billboard reports, FKA twigs is one of the stars of Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 campaign; the other faces include BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kendall Jenner. The new twigs ad, shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, features 30 second of an unreleased, untitled new twigs track. The song sounds pretty great, though you may find yourself distracted by the sight of twigs twisting herself up into pretzels. Watch it below.