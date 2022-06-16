FKA twigs – “Killer”

Way back in the middle of January, FKA Twigs returned with a mixtape called CAPRISONGS. That was a looser affair than we’re used to hearing from Twigs, and it’s unclear whether it’s also a bit of a transition to more of a full-fledged project. Either way, she’d recently been teasing a new single called “Killer.” Last week, she debuted it during her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, during a set backed just by strings and piano.

Now, the day is finally here and we get to hear the studio version of “Killer.” Twigs wrote it with Jimmy Napes, Amanda Ghost, and Jonny Coffer; she produced it with Coffer, with additional production by Rosalía’s close collaborator El Guincho. A statement from Twigs:

“It’s dangerous to be a woman in love” — when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song “Killer” I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.

Listen below.

