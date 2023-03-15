Shania Twain has been vocal about her ongoing friendship with Harry Styles, which began in his early solo days away from One Direction. Styles has covered Twain in concert before, and at his Coachella set last year he brought her out to sing some songs with him.

Today, Twain has released an entry in the Spotify Singles series, and it includes a cover of Styles’ Fine Line track “Falling.” “I just fell in love with ‘Falling,’” Twain said. “I love Harry Styles anyway and his version of the song really moved me and I wanted to try it on. It came out more emotional than I thought it would and I was very pleased — I can kind of hear my pain in it.”

Listen below.

Twain also covered Howlin’ Wolf’s “Spoonful” for the same session:

In other Styles news, Bad Bunny sang some of “As It Was” in his recent Carpool Karaoke segment: