Robert Smith Addresses Ticketmaster Fees For Cure Tickets: “I Am As Sickened As You All Are”
Earlier this week, tickets for the Cure’s North American tour went on sale, and Robert Smith is not happy. First he attempted to explain the ticket pricing strategy for the shows, which is based around Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” program (the same one Taylor Swift utilized) and a flat-fee for tickets. Then, in a series of tweets, he acknowledged some problems with that strategy, mainly that it’s extremely difficult for many fans to actually acquire access to the ticket sale.
And Smith was back on his all-caps tweet beat last night, seemingly set off by a viral tweet that showed Ticketmaster’s mandatory fees for the show (“service fee,” “facility charge,” and “order processing fee”) that added up to more than double the cost of four actual tickets.
“I AM AS SICKENED AS YOU ALL ARE BY TODAY’S TICKETMASTER ‘FEES’ DEBACLE,” Smith tweeted. “TO BE VERY CLEAR: THE ARTIST HAS NO WAY TO LIMIT THEM. I HAVE BEEN ASKING HOW THEY ARE JUSTIFIED. IF I GET ANYTHING COHERENT BY WAY OF AN ANSWER I WILL LET YOU ALL KNOW.”
Smith then went into the problems with the secondary ticket markets like StubHub:
I HAVE BEEN TOLD: StubHub has pulled listings in all markets except NY, Chicago, Denver (IE. CITIES IN STATES THAT HAVE LAWS PROTECTING SCALPERS). PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM THE SCALPERS – THERE ARE STILL TICKETS AVAILABLE – IT IS JUST A VERY SLOW PROCESS…
I WILL BE BACK IF I GET ANYTHING SERIOUS ON THE TM FEES… IN THE MEANTIME, I AM COMPELLED TO NOTE DOWN MY OBVIOUS RECURRING ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM THOUGHT… THAT IF NO-ONE BOUGHT FROM SCALPERS… THEN… X
UPDATE: Common Cure W: Robert Smith got Ticketmaster to agree to partial refunds.