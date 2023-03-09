The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour With The Twilight Sad

The Cure haven’t played any North American shows since they hit a few festivals in 2019, and they haven’t toured North America since 2016. After some teasing, the band has announced plans to take their Songs Of The Lost World tour across North America this summer. That’s the same tour that went through Europe last year, and it included a few debuts of new songs.

The Cure will spend most of May and all of June in North America, and they’ll play big venues, including three-night stands at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. In their announcement, the Cure promise “no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets,” which is cool. The Twilight Sad will open every show. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smootie King Center *

5/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

5/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

5/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

5/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

5/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

5/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre *

5/23-25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

5/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

6/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

6/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

6/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

6/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

6/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ XCel Energy Center *

6/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

6/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center *

6/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

6/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

6/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

6/20-22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

6/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

6/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

7/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

* with the Twilight Sad