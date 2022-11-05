Watch The Cure Debut New Song “A Fragile Thing”

News November 5, 2022 1:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Still on the European leg of their Lost World tour, the Cure performed last night in Assago, Italy, where they premiered another new song — “A Fragile Thing” — from their forthcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World. This is just the latest debut in a long series of new-song debuts on tour: Earlier in October, the Cure debuted “I Can Never Say Goodbye” in Krakow, “And Nothing Is Forever” in Stockholm, and “Alone” and “Endsong” in Latvia. There still isn’t a release date for Songs Of A Lost World, though the band has said that it’s finished. Watch the Cure debut “A Fragile Thing” below.

