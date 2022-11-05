Watch The Cure Debut New Song “A Fragile Thing”
Still on the European leg of their Lost World tour, the Cure performed last night in Assago, Italy, where they premiered another new song — “A Fragile Thing” — from their forthcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World. This is just the latest debut in a long series of new-song debuts on tour: Earlier in October, the Cure debuted “I Can Never Say Goodbye” in Krakow, “And Nothing Is Forever” in Stockholm, and “Alone” and “Endsong” in Latvia. There still isn’t a release date for Songs Of A Lost World, though the band has said that it’s finished. Watch the Cure debut “A Fragile Thing” below.