The British quartet HÆLOS dropped their last record, the ambient EP Somnum, in 2021. Over the past few months, the band has followed that record with a handful of standalone singles, all of which have the exact same cover art. Presumably, they’re ramping up to a new release, though they haven’t announced anything yet.

Today, we’ve got a new HÆLOS track called “Hear Me.” It starts out as a pained piano ballad until the skittering dance beats come in. In their Bandcamp description, HÆLOS say that the song is about “comforting a loved one in a dialogue about belonging.” Below, you can listen to that track and also to the recent HÆLOS singles “You” and “Last Days.”

