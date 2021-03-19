HÆLOS – “Somnum”

Last year, HÆLOS started following up their 2019 sophomore outing Any Random Kindness with a series of standalone singles, including “Unknown Melody,” “Hold On,” and “I’m There.” Now they’re back with something different — an ambient EP called Somnum, inspired by sleep (or, in this case, lack thereof).

Here’s what Lotti Benardout had to say about the trio’s latest offering:

Each of us has been struggling with sleep, albeit for different reasons. I’ve been traversing brand new cycles of Motherhood with my new baby boy, Daniel often working night hours engineering at a studio, and Dom has struggled with tinnitus for years. So we were inspired to create an ambient record. It’s a standalone piece of music that offered us the opportunity to do something different and we loved the process. It puts to bed an old chapter as we look to our third LP.

Along with the news, HÆLOS have shared the EP’s title track. True to their aims, “Somnum” is quite different than the dark, churning work HÆLOS made their name on. It’s seven minutes of sprawling, atmospheric sounds, with Benardout gently singing later in the song. Listen below.

The Somnum EP is out 4/9 via HÆLOS’ own Æ Recordings.