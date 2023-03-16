Microwave – “Ferrari”

New Music March 16, 2023 10:56 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the Atlanta Band To Watch Microwave shared some stray singles — “Circling The Drain” and “Straw Hat — which were their first new songs since 2019’s Death Is A Warm Blanket. Today, ahead of an imminent North American tour (dates here), they’ve shared another new single, “Ferrari.”

“Ferrari is about coming to terms with your fears and not allowing them to dictate how you act. It’s relaxing your grip on things and taking care of yourself,” the band said in a statement. “We were listening to a lot of Spirit of the Beehive, Big Thief, Sorry, Foxing and Frank Ocean while working on it, which speaks to the moody, chill, trippy, Neo-soul vibe we were going for.”

Check it out below.

“Ferrari” is out now via Pure Noise Records. The band is also about to release an anniversary edition of their 2016 LP Much Love — details here.

